Constable from Odisha on poll duty succumbs to injury after being knocked down by two-wheeler in Perambalur

April 08, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

 A Constable from Odisha, who was part of a team that had come for election bandobust duty in Perambalur district a few days ago, died on Sunday after being knocked down by a two-wheeler at Thaneerpandal in Perambalur recently.

Police identified the deceased as P. Pramod Kumar Majhi, 38, who was a Constable in the 5th Indian Reserve Battalion, Balasingha, Boudh, in Odisha. The team from Odisha was accommodated in a private college along Tiruchi - Chennai national highway at Perambalur.

Police sources said Pramod Kumar bought some things and was returning to his place of stay by foot when he was knocked down by a two-wheeler from behind on the night of April 3.  The Constable sustained a head injury in the accident and was referred to Mahatma Gandhi Government General Hospital at Tiruchi. He died on Sunday night at the hospital. The two-wheeler was driven by Sakthivel, 34. Perambalur Police have registered a case. 

After completion of autopsy, the mortal remains of the Constable was sent to Chennai and from thereon to Odisha by flight, the sources added.  

