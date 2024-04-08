GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Constable from Odisha on poll duty succumbs to injury after being knocked down by two-wheeler in Perambalur

April 08, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

 A Constable from Odisha, who was part of a team that had come for election bandobust duty in Perambalur district a few days ago, died on Sunday after being knocked down by a two-wheeler at Thaneerpandal in Perambalur recently.

Police identified the deceased as P. Pramod Kumar Majhi, 38, who was a Constable in the 5th Indian Reserve Battalion, Balasingha, Boudh, in Odisha. The team from Odisha was accommodated in a private college along Tiruchi - Chennai national highway at Perambalur.

Police sources said Pramod Kumar bought some things and was returning to his place of stay by foot when he was knocked down by a two-wheeler from behind on the night of April 3.  The Constable sustained a head injury in the accident and was referred to Mahatma Gandhi Government General Hospital at Tiruchi. He died on Sunday night at the hospital. The two-wheeler was driven by Sakthivel, 34. Perambalur Police have registered a case. 

After completion of autopsy, the mortal remains of the Constable was sent to Chennai and from thereon to Odisha by flight, the sources added.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.