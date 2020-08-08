Constable ends life

08 August 2020 19:27 IST

TIRUCHI

A constable attached to Vathalai police station allegedly committed suicide on Friday night.

According to sources, G. Anand (26), the deceased, had returned home at Analai near Thiruparaithurai around 11 p.m. after completing duty. He was found hanging from the roof of the cattle shed on Saturday morning. The Jeeyapuram police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.