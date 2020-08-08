Tiruchirapalli

Constable ends life

TIRUCHI

A constable attached to Vathalai police station allegedly committed suicide on Friday night.

According to sources, G. Anand (26), the deceased, had returned home at Analai near Thiruparaithurai around 11 p.m. after completing duty. He was found hanging from the roof of the cattle shed on Saturday morning. The Jeeyapuram police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2020 7:29:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/constable-ends-life/article32304898.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story