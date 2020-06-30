Constable ends life

A 34-year-old woman constable attached to Vaiyampatti police station in Tiruchi district ended her life on Tuesday.

The constable, who was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in the city, died early on Tuesday, police sources said. She had a minor daughter.

Investigation was under way to ascertain the cause of suicide by reportedly consuming poison.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.