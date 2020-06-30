Tiruchirapalli

Constable ends life

A 34-year-old woman constable attached to Vaiyampatti police station in Tiruchi district ended her life on Tuesday.

The constable, who was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in the city, died early on Tuesday, police sources said. She had a minor daughter.

Investigation was under way to ascertain the cause of suicide by reportedly consuming poison.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2020 11:00:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/constable-ends-life/article31957650.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY