Constable arrested under POCSO Act

Published - July 15, 2024 05:21 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old police constable, Thirunavukarasu, attached to the Perambur police station has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Mayiladuthurai district.

The accused and the victim’s father were acquaintances, which made the girl become familiar with Thirunavukarasu. According to police, Thirunavukarasu had been in contact with the girl through mobile phone and had developed a friendship with her. On July 8, he called her to his quarters and sexually assaulted her after making her consume liquor.

After the girl revealed the incident to her father, a complaint was filed with the Child Helpline (1098). With the help of the district Child Welfare Committee, a case was registered at the Perambur police station, and Thirunavukarasu was arrested.

He was produced in the Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act in Nagapattinam on Sunday evening and was sent to Nagapattinam district jail.

