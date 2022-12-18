Constable arrested on a charge of robbing cell phone

December 18, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable was arrested in Tiruchi on Saturday on the charge of robbing cell phone from a motorist after allegedly restraining him at New Onion Mandi near Gandhi Market on Friday evening. Police gave the name of the arrested constable as P. Manivel, 39, who was attached to Tiruverumbur police station. Police said Manivel, a resident of Mela Ambikapuram in Tiruchi, had committed the crime in plainclothes. Based on a complaint, the Gandhi Market police arrested Manivel and booked a robbery case against him. He was remanded and lodged in the Central Prison here.

