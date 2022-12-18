  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup final, Qatar 2022 closing ceremony LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan promotes Pathaan in studio, Nora Fatehi to perform live ahead of Argentina vs France

Constable arrested on a charge of robbing cell phone

December 18, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable was arrested in Tiruchi on Saturday on the charge of robbing cell phone from a motorist after allegedly restraining him at New Onion Mandi near Gandhi Market on Friday evening. Police gave the name of the arrested constable as P. Manivel, 39, who was attached to Tiruverumbur police station. Police said Manivel, a resident of Mela Ambikapuram in Tiruchi, had committed the crime in plainclothes. Based on a complaint, the Gandhi Market police arrested Manivel and booked a robbery case against him. He was remanded and lodged in the Central Prison here.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.