Consecration: trees pruned to facilitate better view

A few trees near the Big Temple complex have been pruned by officials presumably to help people witness the consecration of the shrine without any obstruction.

While inspecting areas identified as possible locations near the Big Temple from where the public could witness the consecration without entering the main courtyard, the officials felt that the public could have a better view if the trees in the Corporation-maintained park near Raja Raja Cholan statue and along the outer corridor on the eastern and south-eastern side of the temple were pruned.

In no time, the decision was executed by the event managers and branches of the trees were pruned and left devoid of leaves.

Condemning the act, founder of Green Needa, an organisation engaged in promoting greenery in the State, G. Rajavelu of Needamangalam, pointed out that the leaves were a vital part that helped photosynthesis. The officials might have opted for the unwarranted activity fearing backlash from environmentalists if they decided to cut down the fully grown trees.

Special enclosures

Special enclosures had been set up on the northern side of the main tower of the temple complex to accommodate VVIPs and on the southern side for VIPs and the general public. Separate entry and exit points had been provided for VVIPs and others so that the entry of kalasams from the yaga salai into the temple complex would not get affected, sources said.