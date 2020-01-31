Consecration rituals of Brahadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur to begin on Feb. 1

The homam ceremony in connection with the consecration of Brahadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur, popularly known as Big Temple, will begin on February 1 and culminate with maha poornahuthi” on February 5, the day of consecration.

More than 300 sivacharyars will perform the homam and other rituals at the 22,000-sq.ft yaga salai’ erected for the purpose near Beththanan’ auditorium situated to the north of the temple complex.

While 33 homa kundams (small pits for performing the oblation in fire) have been set up around the swami vedhigai (podium where a pot containing holy water to be poured on the gigantic granite idol of Brahadeeswarar alias Peruvudaiyar will be kept), 25 such pits have been set up around the amman vedhigai at the yaga salai for conducting the oblations eight times in the morning and evening starting from Saturday evening.

The pots containing the sanctified water will be taken in a procession from the yaga salai to the temple complex at 7.25 a.m. on February 5. The holy water will be poured on the vimanams, including the 216 towers atop the sanctum sanctorum of Peruvudaiyar, at 9.30 a.m. The sanctification of the granite idols will be performed at 10 a.m.

The Oduvamoorthys will recite Thevaram, Thirumurai and other hymns at the yaga salai and the temple in the morning and evening.