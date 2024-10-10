Consecration of Thirumayam rock-cut temples on November 8

The consecration of the Ujjivanavalli Sametha Sri Sathyagiri Perumal temple and Sri Sathyagiriswarar temple at Thirumayam Fort complex in Pudukottai district will be held on November 8.

The two rock-cut temples, known for their sculptures, and belonging to the 7th and 8th centuries, have been given a facelift. The Thailakappu was performed on the presiding under the guidance of Thirukoshtiyur Madhavan Thirumayam Periya Kovil Kelvi Appan Satagopa Ramanuja Periya Jeeyar, said a press release here.