GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Consecration of Thirumayam rock-cut temples on November 8

Published - October 10, 2024 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The consecration of the Ujjivanavalli Sametha Sri Sathyagiri Perumal temple and Sri Sathyagiriswarar temple at Thirumayam Fort complex in Pudukottai district will be held on November 8. 

The two rock-cut temples, known for their sculptures, and belonging to the 7th and 8th centuries, have been given a facelift. The Thailakappu was  performed on the presiding under the guidance of Thirukoshtiyur Madhavan Thirumayam Periya Kovil Kelvi Appan Satagopa Ramanuja Periya Jeeyar, said a press release here. 

Published - October 10, 2024 09:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / religion and belief / monument and heritage site

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.