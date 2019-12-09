Consecration of Big Temple likely on February 5

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thanjavur Range, J. Loganathan on Monday indicated that the consecration of Big Temple was likely to be held on February 5.

Talking to reporters at the temple complex here, he said the district police had started preparing detailed security measures to be put in place in and around the world heritage monument in view of the forthcoming consecration.

They had also taken up a survey of possible locations around the temple from where the public would view the consecration. “We anticipate that devotees may prefer to witness the event from outside the temple complex in view of the height of the temple tower,” he said.

Meanwhile, MaaKappu — application of rice flour and curd mixture on granite idols of over 250 siva lingams, 12 idols of Vinayaka, eight idols of Subramanya and seven idols of Sapthakannigal — began on Monday. After two or three days, the MaaKappu would be removed and oil applied on the idols, according to temple authorities.