Consecration ceremony begins at Big Temple

The process of consecration of new idols installed at Big Temple began on Saturday.

Pots containing holy water from the Vennar were brought to the yaga salai set up near the temple in the afternoon. The first of eight kala pujas began at around 6.30 p.m. A team of oduvamoorthys, identified and allowed by temple authorities to recite Thevaram, Thiruvasagam, Thirumurai and other hymns in Tamil during the consecration, took part in the procession carrying pots, believed to be blessed by the deities, to the yaga salai.

Chief Secretary K.Shanmugam visited the Big Temple and inspected the arrangements made by the district administration and the police to help devotees witness the consecration ceremony being held after 23 years. He went around the temple and inspected the arrangements made for accommodating VVIPs, VIPs and public, routes identified and earmarked for devotees to witness the rituals held at the yaga salai and safety measures in and around the temple.

Principal Secretary to Public Works Department P. Senthilkumar, Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment K. Phanindra Reddy, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Thanjavur range) J. Loganathan and Superintendent of Police S.S. Maheswaran accompanied the Chief Secretary during the inspection.