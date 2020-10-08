Connectivity issue hits biometric authentication at ration shops

08 October 2020 19:32 IST

Many cardholders in rural areas were forced to wait for a long time to get the commodities

Tiruchi

Connectivity issue hits the biometric authenticated Public Distribution System (PDS) in different parts of the district.

The system, aimed at preventing bogus transactions at ration shops and unauthorised use of ration cards, has been implemented in the district since August 1. Tiruchi was one among the four districts in the State where the new system was introduced on a pilot basis. As per the system, the cardholders will have to authorise themselves by placing their thumb on the biometric devices at the ration shops for getting the commodities. The salesmen have been asked to distribute PDS items only after the device reads and authenticates the thumb impression.

Advertising

Advertising

However, complaints have cropped up in different parts, mainly rural areas, of the districts that cardholders were forced to wait in long queues for a long time to draw the commodities. There were instances of customers, after standing in queues for long, returning home without buying the commodities. Connectivity issues were said to be the reason for the delay.

“I waited for more than two hours on Wednesday to buy commodities at a ration shop on Nelson Road in Thiruvanaikoil. Since the biometric device failed to read the thumb impressions, many cardholders were asked to visit the shop the next day. We often face the problem,” says S. Subramani, a cardholder in Thiruvanaikoil.

Enquiries revealed that many ration shops in rural areas had been facing the issue. It was acute in the ration shops at Kannuthur, Inamputhur, Vaiyamalapalayam, Elaman and Purathakudi villages in Manapparai and Vaiyampatti unions. Poor internet connectivity and server issues were leading to problems in completing the sales process. Though the new system was in force since August 1, the issue had turned worse over the past week.

“We cannot complete the sale process unless the biometric device reads the thumb impression of the cardholders. Hence, distribution is slowed down. However, the situation is gradually improving,” A. Sahayaraj, a salesman at a ration shop at Purathakudi near Vaiyampatti.

Anbalagan, District Supply Officer, when contacted told The Hindu that the system, which was introduced in Tiruchi on August 1, had been extended to other districts in the State since October 1. There has been teething troubles here and there. There were some glitches on the server for an hour on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the issues had been resolved quickly. It would stabilise in the days to come, he said.