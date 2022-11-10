Conjunctivitis cases on the rise in Tiruchi

ADVERTISEMENT

As more people stop following the COVID-19 protocol of washing hands, wearing masks and maintaining social distance, eye hospitals in the city are reporting an increase in cases of conjunctivitis, especially among school children.

“Conjunctivitis is usually common during the summer months of May, June and July, and for a brief while, during the rainy season after Deepavali, when a mild viral mutation occurs. It lasts for about five to seven days. For the past two years, this chain had been broken by the hygiene rules put in place during COVID-19. But with protocols easing up, we are seeing at least 10 cases of conjunctivitis per day, mostly among school children. The disease eventually gets transmitted to other family members at home,” said M.A. Vinoth, cataract and glaucoma specialist, Vinoth Eye Care Hospital .

Approximately 15 cases were reported at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Thursday. “We advise the public to wash their hands frequently, as it helps them to stay safe from infection, and also cuts the risk of spreading it if they are infected,” said MGMGH Dean D. Nehru.

Commonly known as ‘Madras Eye’, the disease is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, the thin clear tissue that lies over the white part of the eye and lines the inside of the eyelid. Infected eyes become red and swollen, with fluid discharge.

It could be caused by viral or bacterial infections, allergic reactions to chemicals or pollen. “If patients take the prescribed antibiotic eye drops, and isolate themselves from work or school, the infection will cure itself within a week. It is better not to see any electronic device to avoid ultraviolet radiation and rest well for two days. Avoiding or delaying treatment could aggravate the condition,” said Dr. Vinoth.