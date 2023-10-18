ADVERTISEMENT

Congress workers protest against change in leadership in Tiruchi

October 18, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The inner party squabble in the urban district unit of the Congress in Tiruchi spilled into the open after a section of functionaries locked the party’s office near Chathiram bus stand on Wednesday and resorted to a brief protest condemning Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar for his alleged involvement in changing the president of the party unit.

V. Jawahar, an incumbent member of the Tiruchi Corporation Council representing Ward 2, had been heading the Tiruchi urban district unit of Congress. Recently, the All India Congress Committee had changed the president of the unit and appointed L. Rex, councillor of Ward 39.

Opposing this, a section of Congress functionaries on Wednesday resorted to a protest in front of the party office, alleging that they had not been consulted while changing the head of the urban district unit. They also locked the party office and raised slogans, condemning Mr. Thirunavukkarasar for his alleged involvement in changing the Tiruchi urban district unit president, for some time before dispersing.

