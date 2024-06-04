Congress wins Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha seat for the tenth time

Although a complete stranger to Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha Constituency, R. Sudha has emerged victorious, riding on the strong base of the Congress here.

She has won the seat for the party after party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s victory in 2004. The Congress has now won 10 out of the 17 Lok Sabha elections held here since 1952.

Right from the first round, Ms. Sudha took the lead over her opponent including AIADMK candidate P. Babu, M. K. Stalin from Pattali Makkal Katchi and P. Kaliyammal from Naam Tamilar Katchi. Ms. Sudha polled 5,18,459 votes, while Mr. Babu secured 2,47,276 votes, Mr. Stalin 1,66,271 votes and Ms. Kaliyammal 1,27,642 votes. Ms. Sudha won by a margin of 2,71,183 votes.

She received her victory certification from Collector A. P. Mahabharathi..

Ms. Sudha hails from a family of Congress supporters in Gummidipoondi and is known for her ideological commitment towards the party. She marched along with party leader Rahul Gandhi during the entire Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir.

