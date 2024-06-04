ADVERTISEMENT

Congress wins Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha seat for the tenth time

Published - June 04, 2024 08:42 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

R. Sudha receives the victory certification from Collector A. P. Mahabharathi in Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Although a complete stranger to Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha Constituency, R. Sudha has emerged victorious, riding on the strong base of the Congress here.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has won the seat for the party after party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s victory in 2004. The Congress has now won 10 out of the 17 Lok Sabha elections held here since 1952.

Right from the first round, Ms. Sudha took the lead over her opponent including AIADMK candidate P. Babu, M. K. Stalin from Pattali Makkal Katchi and P. Kaliyammal from Naam Tamilar Katchi. Ms. Sudha polled 5,18,459 votes, while Mr. Babu secured 2,47,276 votes, Mr. Stalin 1,66,271 votes and Ms. Kaliyammal 1,27,642 votes. Ms. Sudha won by a margin of 2,71,183 votes.

She received her victory certification from Collector A. P. Mahabharathi..

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Sudha hails from a family of Congress supporters in Gummidipoondi and is known for her ideological commitment towards the party. She marched along with party leader Rahul Gandhi during the entire Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US