Congress takes out rally in support of farmers

The Congress cadre on Wednesday took out a ‘plough rally’, urging the Centre to repeal the three new farm laws.

V. Jawahar, president, Tirchi Urban District Congress Committee, led the agitation.

A large number of Congress cadre took part in it. Carrying plough, as a symbolic gesture of offering support to protesting farmers, the Congress members took out a rally at Woraiyur.

Shouting slogans against the Modi government, the agitators said all three laws were anti-farmers. The laws would force the farmers out of farming activities and would have huge ramifications in the long run. Hence, the government should withdraw the laws with immediate effect.