Tiruchirapalli

Congress stages demonstration

Members of Tiruvarur District Congress Committee staged a demonstration at Koradacherry on Friday protesting increase in fuel prices.

The demonstrators, led by district Congress president S. M. B. Duraivelan, took out a procession from the party office at Koradacherry and after reaching the Vettar river bridge they staged a demonstration condemning the union government for its inaction to arrest rising fuel prices.

They said the steep rise in retail prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder was causing immense hardship to the public.


