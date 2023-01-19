ADVERTISEMENT

Congress stages demonstration against the Governor

January 19, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cadre of the Congress staged a demonstration here on Thursday, seeking the recall of Governor R. N. Ravi.

Led by V. Jawahar, president of the Tiruchi (urban) district Congress Committee, the party workers raised slogans against the Governor near Arunachalam Mandram, the party office.

Criticising him for failing to give assent for various legislations passed by the State Assembly, they said that the Governor was acting against the interest of the State. His recent statements advocating “Tamizhagam” instead of Tamil Nadu exposed his intention. The Governor was also using his official capacity to distort history and the freedom struggle, they alleged.

