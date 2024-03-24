GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress renominates Jothimani for Karur Lok Sabha seat

March 24, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
S. Jothimani

S. Jothimani | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Congress has renominated its MP S. Jothimani as its candidate for the Karur Lok Sabha constituency.

Ms. Jothimani defeated senior AIADMK leader M. Thambi Durai by a huge margin of over 4.20 lakh in Karur Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general elections.

Hailing from Karur district, Ms. Jothimani, 48, is a postgraduate and has completed her M.Phil. Contesting as a Congress candidate in the 2011 Assembly elections from the Karur assembly segment, Ms. Jothimani lost to former AIADMK Minister V. Senthilbalaji. She lost from the Karur Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 general elections to Mr. Durai. 

Tiruchi / General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress

