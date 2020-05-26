Congress protests move to amend Electricity Bill

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S.Alagiri on Tuesday alleged that free farm power supply scheme could come to an end soon as the State government was not strong enough to thwart the ulterior motives with which the Union government has brought out the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill.

Talking to reporters after attending a demonstration organized by the Thanjavur District North Congress Committee at Kumbakonam on Tuesday, Mr.Alagiri said the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister should come out in public and register his protest against the Centre’s move just as the Opposition parties were doing.

The Modi government would definitely ensure that Tamil Nadu government falls in line with the move to pull the curtains down on the free farm power supply scheme as it had done in the NEET examinations. The NEET examinations were being conducted in Tamil Nadu despite the resolutions passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly twice opposing the examination.

The Union Government was exploiting the poor financial situation in which the State governments were in by laying condition that they should wind up free schemes so as to be eligible to draw more funds from the Central pool, he charged.

Since it was evident that AIADMK government was not trustworthy, Mr.Alagiri said the TNCC would embark on `jail bharo’ movement if the Union and State governments fail to withdraw the amendment aimed to wipe out the free farm power supply scheme.

Tiruchi

A group of Congress cadre staged a demonstration here on Tuesday demanding the Central government to withdraw the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The party functionaries led by its urban district president Jawahar came in a procession and staged a demonstration in front of the Teppakulam post office holding black flags to express their opposition to the ruling Central government's move.

The party men alleged that the ruling BJP government was working in a manner to withdraw free electricity that was benefitting the poor farmers, those living in slums, poorer sections and weavers. They said the farmers, weavers and poorer sections had fought hard to get free electricity.

Police sources said the Fort Police had registered a case against the protesting Congress functionaries.