Congress protests fuel price hike

11 June 2021 19:19 IST

TIRUCHI

Congress cadres staged demonstrations at various places in Tiruchi and neighbouring districts on Friday condemning the Centre for the sharp hike in the prices of petrol and diesel.

The demonstrations were organised in front of fuel outlets in the districts. The stir in Tiruchi city was held near Teppakulam; Head Post and near the Karur By Pass road. The party's urban district president Jawahar headed the demonstrations held at Teppakulam and near the Head Post Office where a section of party functionaries participated.

Police sources said the demonstrations in Pudukottai district were organised at 26 places, including Pudukottai, Gandarvakottai, Aranthangi, Ponnamaravathi and Keeranur. In Ariyalur district, the demonstrations were held at seven places, including Tirumanur, Ariyalur, V. Kaikatti, Jayamkondam and Sendurai. The demonstrations at Perambalur were held at a couple of places in that town. The demonstrators raised slogans against the steep hike in fuel prices.