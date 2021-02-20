Congress members protest fuel price hike

Congress members on Saturday staged a road roko here in protest against the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and liquified petroleum gas and the three new Central farm laws.
V. Jawahar, president, District Congress Committee, Tiruchi urban, presided over the protest.
As a symbolic gesture, the protestors carried an empty cylinder from Arunachalam Mandram, the party office. Raising slogans against the Central and State government for the steep hike in prices, they blocked traffic near the Main Guard Gate.
They said the hike affected people from all walks of life. Poor and middle-class people were badly hit. The rise had a cascading effect on various items. The prices of almost all essential items, including rice and vegetables, had been increased.
They demanded that the Centre roll back the hike in prices and the farm laws.
Police arrested 60 persons for blocking the road traffic.
