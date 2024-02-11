Congress functionaries keen on getting Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha seat

February 11, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The local unit of the Congress is keen on fielding a candidate from the Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency as part of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming polls.

According to Congress sources, the party is keen on being allotted the Mayiladuthurai seat this time as the party had won from the constituency in several elections. “Former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar, who represented the seat earlier, Mayiladuthurai MLA S. Rajakumar, and president of All India Professionals Congress Praveen Chakravarty are keen on entering the fray from here,” a leader claimed.

However, DMK leaders from Mayiladuthurai had placed a request to their party’s high command to retain the seat. The party had registered a victory in the seat after 38 years in 2019 with S. Ramalingam being elected by a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes.

Incidentally, the District Congress Committee recently passed a resolution staking claim for the Nagapattinam seat in the alliance. The constituency remains a stronghold of the Communist Party of India, with the incumbent M. Selvarasu of CPI winning the seat four times. The constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes was electorally dominated in the last few elections by Mr. Selvarasu and A.K.S. Vijayan of the DMK, who is now the Special Representative of the Tamil Nadu Government to Delhi.