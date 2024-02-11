GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress functionaries keen on getting Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha seat

DMK leaders from Mayiladuthurai placed a request to their party’s high command to retain the seat as the party won seat in 2019 after 38 years

February 11, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

N. Sai Charan

The local unit of the Congress is keen on fielding a candidate from the Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency as part of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming polls.

According to Congress sources, the party is keen on being allotted the Mayiladuthurai seat this time as the party had won from the constituency in several elections. “Former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar, who represented the seat earlier, Mayiladuthurai MLA S. Rajakumar, and president of All India Professionals Congress Praveen Chakravarty are keen on entering the fray from here,” a leader claimed.

However, DMK leaders from Mayiladuthurai had placed a request to their party’s high command to retain the seat. The party had registered a victory in the seat after 38 years in 2019 with S. Ramalingam being elected by a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes.

Incidentally, the District Congress Committee recently passed a resolution staking claim for the Nagapattinam seat in the alliance. The constituency remains a stronghold of the Communist Party of India, with the incumbent M. Selvarasu of CPI winning the seat four times. The constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes was electorally dominated in the last few elections by Mr. Selvarasu and A.K.S. Vijayan of the DMK, who is now the Special Representative of the Tamil Nadu Government to Delhi.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / politics / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.