Congress flays Rahul arrest

Congress cadre staged demonstrations in Perambalur and Thanjavur districts on Friday condemning the arrest of their party’s former president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi by the Uttar Pradesh police when the two were on their way to Hathras to meet family members of a gang rape victim on Thursday.

Demonstrations were staged in Thanjavur district in seven places, including Thanjavur and Kumbakonam. In Perambalur, the demonstration was staged near the new bus stand. Police sources said the party’s Perambalur district vice-president Sundararajan came with an effigy of the Prime Minister to set it afire but the police prevented the act.

