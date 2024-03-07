‘Congress-DMK seat-sharing talks progressing smoothly, decision to be made soon’

March 07, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the DMK for the Lok Sabha election were progressing in a smooth manner, and an agreement would be signed soon, TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai told journalists here on Wednesday.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is the conscience of the Tamil people. We are sure that he will also act as the conscience of the Tamil Nadu Congress and the INDIA bloc when it comes to seat-sharing,” he said, adding that the main objective of the Opposition was to safeguard the nation from the “fascist BJP”.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai further said that the BJP’s “corrupt practices” would be exposed once the data on electoral bonds were made available to the public.

“We hear from sources that among contributions to the BJP through electoral bonds, there were funds from foreign countries that pose a threat to India’s sovereignty. If [Prime Minister] Modi is courageous, let him ask the Finance Minister to furnish the details to the public,” he said.

‘SC must intervene’

“The SBI has approached the Supreme Court seeking extension of time till June 10 to submit the electoral bond data. This was apparently for the convenience of the ruling BJP as the Lok Sabha election is around the corner. We suspect that the SBI too had become a puppet of the Centre, much like the Directorate of Enforcement, Central Bureau of Investigation and the Income Tax Department. We urge the Supreme Court to intervene [in the matter], ahead of the election, in the interest of the nation...,’’ he said.