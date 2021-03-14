Congress, CPI(M) retain nominees in Aranthangi, Gandarvakottai

The Congress and the CPI(M) have retained their candidates for Aranthangi and Gandarvakottai (reserved) Assembly constituencies for the coming election.

Congress nominee S. T. Ramachandran, son of Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP and six-time Aranthangi Asembly MLA Su. Thirunarukkarasar, will lock horns with AIADMK’s M. Rajanayagam this time. CPI(M} nominee M. Chinnadurai will cross swords with AIADMK candidate S. Jayabharathi, panchayat president of Theethanviduthi.

Both suffered defeat in the hands of AIADMK candidates during the 2016 election. Although Mr. Ramachandran gave a spirited fight, he eventually lost by a margin of 2,291 votes. The Congress was a partner of the DMK-led alliance in the previous assembly election too.

In 2016, the CPI(M) was a constituent of Makkal Nala Kottani comprising the two Left parties, DMDK, MDMK and Tamil Maanila Congress. Mr. Chinnadurai was way behind in terms of the number of votes polled by AIADMK and DMK.

Mr. Chinnadurai, 54, who is State secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam, was the party’s Pudukottai district secretary for a decade.

Barring Gandarvakottai and Aranthangi, the remaining four seats — Pudukottai, Viralimalai, Alangudi and Tirumayam— will witness a direct fight between AIADMK and DMK this time as well.

V.P. Nagaimaali, CPI(M) contestant for Kilvelur, ended up third in 2016.

The CPI has fielded K. Marimuthu, secretary of the party's Kottur Union in Tiruvarur district and State committee member as the candidate, for Thiruthuraipoondi constituency.

Former IPS officer and BJP State vice-president K. Annamalai makes his electoral debut as the party’s nominee for Aravakurichi Assembly segment in Karur district.