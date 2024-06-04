GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress candidate S. Jothimani set for second consecutive victory in Karur constituency

Published - June 04, 2024 10:44 pm IST - KARUR:

C. Jaisankar

Congress candidate S. Jothimani is set to be returned from Karur Lok Sabha constituency for the second consecutive term.

She was leading over L. Thangavel of AIADMK by over 1.64 lakh votes at the end of the 22nd round of counting of votes..

Though 56 candidates were in the fray, Ms. Jothimani established a steady lead from the first round itself. She led by 2,674 votes in the first round., polling 24,619 votes, while Mr. Thangavel registered 21,945 votes. She kept increasing the lead in the subsequent rounds and the margin went up by 6,814 votes at the end of the third round of counting. It stood at 72,844 at the end of the tenth round.

After every round , the margin increased by around 7,000 votes and crossed 1.34 lakh at the end of the 16th round. At the end of the 22nd round, Ms. Jothimani led by 1,64,497 votes. While she polled 5,26,658 votes, Mr. Thangavel got 3,62,161 votes. .

BJP candidate V.V. Senthilnathan and Naam Tamizhar Katchi nominee R. Karuppaiah finished third and fourth respectively.

It was Ms. Jothimani’s second victory in the Parliamentary election in three attempts. While she lost her deposit in 2014 elections after securing 30,459 votes, she won the 2019 election with a huge margin of 4,20,546 votes.

