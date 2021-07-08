Congress cadre stage stir against fuel price hike

TIRUCHI

Congress cadre staged demonstrations at various places in Tiruchi, Pudukottai and Perambalur districts on Thursday condemning the Centre for the sharp hike in the prices of petrol and diesel. They also condemned the sudden rise announced in the price of domestic gas cylinders.

In Tiruchi district, the demonstrations were held at Manapparai, Jeeyapuram, Tiruverumbur and Puthanatham. The demonstrators raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government for the steep hike in fuel prices and domestic cylinders.

Police sources said the demonstrations in Pudukottai district were held at 14 places including Pudukottai Town, Aranthangi, Alangudi, Keeramangalam, Ponnamaravathi, Viralimalai and Illupur. In Perambalur district, the demonstrations were held in Perambalur Town.