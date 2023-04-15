ADVERTISEMENT

Congress cadre stage rail roko condemning disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha

April 15, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress cadre staging a demonstration outside Tiruchi Railway junction on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Gnanavel Murugan

Members of the Congress staged rail rokos across central districts on Saturday, condemning the disqualification of the party leader Rahul Gandhi as Member of Parliament following his conviction in a criminal defamation case. 

Led by Lok Sabha MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar, they attempted to stage a rail roko in the Tiruchi junction on Saturday morning. The city police prevented them from entering the station and removed them from the spot. Nearly, 240 of them were detained and taken to a private hall. At Pudukottai railway station, 91 cadre were detained by the police when they attempted to block a train.

In Mayiladuthurai district, the cadre staged a rail roko by blocking the Tiruchi - Chennai Egmore Cholan express at Sirkazhi. Mayiladuthurai MLA S. Raja Kumar and 112 cadres were detained by the police and later released.

Former MP P.V. Rajendran spearheaded the protest in Nagapattinam on Friday evening. The workers blocked the recently inaugurated Agasthiyampalli - Thiruthuraipoondi train at Vedaranyam. The protesters were detained and released later.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US