Congress cadre stage rail roko condemning disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha

April 15, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of the Congress staged rail rokos across central districts on Saturday, condemning the disqualification of the party leader Rahul Gandhi as Member of Parliament following his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

Led by Lok Sabha MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar, they attempted to stage a rail roko in the Tiruchi junction on Saturday morning. The city police prevented them from entering the station and removed them from the spot. Nearly, 240 of them were detained and taken to a private hall. At Pudukottai railway station, 91 cadre were detained by the police when they attempted to block a train.

In Mayiladuthurai district, the cadre staged a rail roko by blocking the Tiruchi - Chennai Egmore Cholan express at Sirkazhi. Mayiladuthurai MLA S. Raja Kumar and 112 cadres were detained by the police and later released.

Former MP P.V. Rajendran spearheaded the protest in Nagapattinam on Friday evening. The workers blocked the recently inaugurated Agasthiyampalli - Thiruthuraipoondi train at Vedaranyam. The protesters were detained and released later.