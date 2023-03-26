ADVERTISEMENT

Congress cadre stage dharna against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi

March 26, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Congress in Tiruchi district on Sunday staged a day-long demonstration beside Gandhi Statue near Teppakulam post office here against the disqualification of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament.

About 250 workers staged a sit-in ‘satyagraha’ against the conviction of Mr. Gandhi in a case filed against him in Surat court and his subsequent disqualification from being a Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha.

V. Jawahar, president of Tiruchi (urban) District Congress Committee, who presided over the protest, said this was organised in a Gandhian way. Narendra Modi led-Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre has been using all agencies to stifle the Opposition leaders.. Democracy had become a question mark in the BJP government.

He charged that the Central government had suppressed the freedom of speech and expression of the Members of Parliament. The government could not answer the questions raised by Mr. Gandhi on the extension of loans from Public Sector Banks to the Adani group of companies.

Despite the Surat court giving a month-long time to file an appeal against the judgement, why there was an urge to disqualify Mr. Gandhi, he questioned and termed the move a “political vendetta.” Congress cadre held placards and raised slogans opposing Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification.

