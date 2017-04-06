Congress cadre stage demonstration

Members of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Wednesday staged demonstration in different parts of the district in protest against the State and Central governments for failing to extend drought relief to affected farmers.

N. Jayaprakash, president, Tiruchi North district, led the protest at No.1 Tollgate. Large number of Congress cadre from Mannachanallur and Lalgudi constituencies participated in the protest.

They said the drought relief package sanctioned by the Centre to Tamil Nadu showed that it did not care for farmers. The State government too failed to impress upon the Centre to release adequate fund for carrying out drought relief measures. They accused the Centre for its failure to form Cauvery Management Board in spite of numerous protests by farmers.

In Tiruchi, G. Jerome Arockiaraj, urban district president, presided over the demonstration held near Anna statue. Similar protests were held at Thathaiyangarpettai and Musiri.