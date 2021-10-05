Congress cadre protest Priyanka Gandhi’s arrest

TIRUCHI

05 October 2021 17:27 IST

The Congress cadre on Tuesday staged demonstrations in Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts condemning the detention of party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by Uttar Pradesh Police in Hargaon

Ms. Vadra was arrested while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri district in the State to visit the families of the four farmers who were killed after a vehicle that was part of the convoy of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP MP Ajay Kumar Mishra was alleged to have deliberately run over them on Sunday.

Around 110 party functionaries assembled in Pudukottai Town where they staged a demonstration led by party district president Murugesan. In Ariyalur, about 70 party members staged a demonstration near the Collectorate headed by party State vice-president G. Rajendran.

The demonstration in Thanjavur Town was held near the Collectorate. About 40 members took part in the demonstration that was led by the party’s corporation president T.G. Rajendran. In Perambalur Town, the demonstration in which about 30 party members took part was held near Gandhi statue. It was led by paty district president Suresh Kumar, said police sources.