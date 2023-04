Congress cadre protest disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP

April 20, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Congress cadre staged a demonstration in the city on Thursday protesting the disqualification of their leader Rahul Gandhi as Member of Parliament from the Lok Sabha. As many as 60 cadre assembled in front of the Teppakulam post office where they staged a demonstration led by the party’s urban district president Jawahar, said police sources. ADVERTISEMENT

