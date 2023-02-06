ADVERTISEMENT

Congress cadre protest condemning Centre on Adani issue

February 06, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress protests against the ongoing Adani issue in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY. M

The Congress party on Monday protested in Tiruchi and neighbouring districts condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for “forcing” public institutions such as the Life Insurance Corporation, the State Bank of India and other public sector banks to invest in the Adani Group thereby jeopardising the hard earned money of the people of the country. 

Led by the party’s Tiruchi urban district president V. Jawahar, a group of around 65 Congress cadre staged a demonstration, which lasted for 20 minutes, near the SBI branch along the Madurai road in Tiruchi. Demonstrations were also held at Manachanallur and Manapparai in Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Sendurai in Ariyalur district besides Perambalur and Pudukottai towns. 

