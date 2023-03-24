ADVERTISEMENT

Congress cadre protest against conviction of Rahul Gandhi

March 24, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress workers staging a protest in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Members of the Congress on Friday staged a demonstration near the party office at Main Guard Gate in Tiruchi against the conviction of former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case.

More than 100 cadre gathered near Arunachalam Mandram, the district party office, and raised slogans against the conviction of Mr. Gandhi. On Thursday, the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Surat convicted Mr. Gandhi in a criminal defamation case against him and sentenced him to undergo a two-year jail term.

V. Jawahar, Tiruchi district president of Congress, said that it was a clear message to silence the Opposition parties in the country. It had put democracy in danger. If it was allowed to continue, no political parties would raise the concern of the common people.

