HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress cadre protest against conviction of Rahul Gandhi

March 24, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress workers staging a protest in Tiruchi on Friday.

Congress workers staging a protest in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Members of the Congress on Friday staged a demonstration near the party office at Main Guard Gate in Tiruchi against the conviction of former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case.

More than 100 cadre gathered near Arunachalam Mandram, the district party office, and raised slogans against the conviction of Mr. Gandhi. On Thursday, the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Surat convicted Mr. Gandhi in a criminal defamation case against him and sentenced him to undergo a two-year jail term.

V. Jawahar, Tiruchi district president of Congress, said that it was a clear message to silence the Opposition parties in the country. It had put democracy in danger. If it was allowed to continue, no political parties would raise the concern of the common people.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.