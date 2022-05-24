Congress cadre burn Seeman’s portrait

A group of Congress cadre on Tuesday staged a protest and burnt a portrait of Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman for his alleged derogatory remarks against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi recently.

The Congress members led by State youth wing leader Lenin Prasad assembled at the party’s district unit office near the Main Guard gate where they staged a protest against Seeman. Thereafter, a section of them set afire his portrait to express their condemnation of the latter’s derogatory remarks made against Rajiv Gandhi, said police sources.

Fort Police registered a case following the protest.