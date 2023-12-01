Conference on ‘One Health’ approach to virus research gets under way in Tiruchi

December 01, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The importance of fostering the spirit of cooperation and adopting a “One Health” approach in virus research towards preventing and responding to threats posed by viruses was emphasised by speakers at the inauguration of a three-day conference on “Advancements in global virus research towards One Health” which got under way in the city on Saturday.

The conference, VIROCON-2023, was jointly organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the National Research Centre for Banana, Tiruchi, and the Indian Virological Society (IVS). It is aimed at promoting virology research worldwide with a focus on “One Health”, which is an integrated, unifying approach to balance and optimise the health of people, animals, and the environment, for a more comprehensive and sustainable approach to managing viral diseases across various forms of life.

Inaugurating the conference, Tilak Raj Sharma, Deputy Director-General, Crop and Horticultural Science, ICAR, said in an era of unprecedented scientific advances, it was crucial to recognise the significance of viral research and its impact on shaping healthcare and human development. Throughout history, viruses have been formidable adversaries and triggered pandemics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Viruses have repeatedly challenged our resilience and tested our limits of knowledge. However, research has provided invaluable insights and helped develop effective vaccines to mitigate the impact of viral diseases. Eradication of small pox and remarkable progress in combating HIV/AIDS stands testament to the transformative power of virus research,” he said.

Viruses impact on agriculture, aquaculture and animal husbandry too affecting global food security. The “One Health” approach has proved invaluable in addressing a range of challenges. It has helped foster collaboration among scientists, public health officials and policymakers and enabled more effective surveillance, prevention and response, he said.

Anupam Varma, former president, IVS; K. Narayanasamy, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu MGR Medical University; D.V.R. Sai Gopal, Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University, Kurnool; Yashpal Singh Malik, Secretary-General, and Indranil Dasgupta, Vice-President, IVS, spoke.

R. Selvarajan, Director, NRCB, said the conference would deliberate on HIV, COVID-19, dengue, nipah and chikungunya and recently emerged animal and plant viruses.

About 500 national and international scientists, professors, research scholars and students were participating in the conference which features sessions on various themes such as medical virology, plant virology, animal virology and aquatic virology.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.