ADVERTISEMENT

Conference on heart health in Tiruchi

February 11, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Acute coronary syndrome, a range of conditions associated with sudden, reduced blood flow to the heart, is the focus of a two-day conference being held by a private hospital in the city.

Kauvery Hospital Heartcity inaugurated the symposium on Saturday, with delegations of medical professionals attending from across the nation.

A statement from the hospital said, “India, particularly the south, experiences a very high incidence of heart attacks. We have invited professionals to deliver lectures and share their experience [on the issue].”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

T. Senthil Kumar, executive director and group head of cardiac services, Kauvery Hospitals, Venkita S. Suresh, group medical director, S. Aravinda Kumar, chief interventional cardiologist, Kauvery Hospital Heartcity and other senior physicians participated in the event. The conference is scheduled to conclude on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US