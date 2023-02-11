Conference on heart health in Tiruchi

February 11, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

Acute coronary syndrome, a range of conditions associated with sudden, reduced blood flow to the heart, is the focus of a two-day conference being held by a private hospital in the city.

Kauvery Hospital Heartcity inaugurated the symposium on Saturday, with delegations of medical professionals attending from across the nation.

A statement from the hospital said, “India, particularly the south, experiences a very high incidence of heart attacks. We have invited professionals to deliver lectures and share their experience [on the issue].”

T. Senthil Kumar, executive director and group head of cardiac services, Kauvery Hospitals, Venkita S. Suresh, group medical director, S. Aravinda Kumar, chief interventional cardiologist, Kauvery Hospital Heartcity and other senior physicians participated in the event. The conference is scheduled to conclude on Sunday.