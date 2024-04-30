ADVERTISEMENT

Conference on developments in psychiatry

April 30, 2024 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha MP M.M. Abdulla inaugurates the conference organised by Indian Psychiatric Society, Tamil Nadu chapter, in Pudukottai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Psychiatrists from across the State discussed the latest developments in the field at a conference organised by Indian Psychiatric Society, Tamil Nadu chapter, in Pudukottai on Saturday and Sunday.

R. Karthik Deivanayagam, district secretary, said the conference aimed at nurturing and improving clinical competency of practising psychiatrists. Experts from various sub-specialties of psychiatry addressed the gathering.

State president C. Panneerselvam and Rajya Sabha MP M. M. Abdulla attended the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US