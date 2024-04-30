Conference on developments in psychiatry

April 30, 2024 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Psychiatrists from across the State discussed the latest developments in the field at a conference organised by Indian Psychiatric Society, Tamil Nadu chapter, in Pudukottai on Saturday and Sunday.

R. Karthik Deivanayagam, district secretary, said the conference aimed at nurturing and improving clinical competency of practising psychiatrists. Experts from various sub-specialties of psychiatry addressed the gathering.

State president C. Panneerselvam and Rajya Sabha MP M. M. Abdulla attended the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.