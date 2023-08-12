ADVERTISEMENT

Conference discusses advancements in field of surgery

August 12, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The 46th annual conference of the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) Tamil Nadu State Chapter, hosted in Tiruchi, highlighted the developments in the field of surgery over four days of academic and practical sessions.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, president, ASI, formally inaugurated ‘TNASICON 2023’ organised by the Tiruchi City branch of ASI.

On Saturday, papers and posters were presented on a wide range of topics. J.C. Bose, surgeon, spoke on the do’s and don’ts in surgical oncology, and K. Govindaraj, chairman, TNASI, spoke on the developments in endoscopy. Noted achievers in surgery were presented with awards.

The conference began on Thursday with the live surgical transmission of operations from theatres in four leading private hospitals, followed by paper presentations. Sessions were held on surgical procedures related to pancreatitis, and breast cancer treatment and management, among other topics, on Friday.

