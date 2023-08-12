HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conference discusses advancements in field of surgery

August 12, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The 46th annual conference of the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) Tamil Nadu State Chapter, hosted in Tiruchi, highlighted the developments in the field of surgery over four days of academic and practical sessions.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, president, ASI, formally inaugurated ‘TNASICON 2023’ organised by the Tiruchi City branch of ASI.

On Saturday, papers and posters were presented on a wide range of topics. J.C. Bose, surgeon, spoke on the do’s and don’ts in surgical oncology, and K. Govindaraj, chairman, TNASI, spoke on the developments in endoscopy. Noted achievers in surgery were presented with awards.

The conference began on Thursday with the live surgical transmission of operations from theatres in four leading private hospitals, followed by paper presentations. Sessions were held on surgical procedures related to pancreatitis, and breast cancer treatment and management, among other topics, on Friday.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.