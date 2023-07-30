HamberMenu
Conference demands merger of four public sector general insurance companies to protect interests of policy holders and public

July 30, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The General Insurance Employees Association Madurai region, affiliated to the All India Insurance Employees Association, has demanded the merger of all four public sector general insurance companies — United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance, National Insurance and The New India Assurance — to protect the interests of the policy holders and the general public. 

A resolution to this effect was passed unanimously at the 28th general conference of the Madurai region General Insurance Employees Association that was held at Tiruchi on Saturday. While demanding the merger of the four public sector general insurance companies, the association said the merger would avoid unwanted and unhealthy competition and protect the interests of the policy holders and the general public.

Public sector general insurance companies were at the forefront in providing social security schemes at affordable cost with the sole aim of providing insurance needs to every common man, the association further said. Another resolution demanded that steps for recruitment of candidates to numerous vacant posts of officers and employees in the public sector general insurance companies be initiated immediately in order to render services to crores of its customers without any interruption and ensure further development. 

Resolutions demanding the government to control inflation and promote communal amity and restore peace in Manipur were among others passed at the conference, a release from the association said.

