Conductor licence must for school bus attendants: Collector

Attendants deployed in school vehicles must possess conductor licence, according to Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver.

Disclosing this in a press release, the Collector said that officials involved in the school vehicles screening exercise have been instructed to verify whether the attendants have a valid conductor licence with them apart from checking whether CCTV camera and ‘speed governor’ were installed or not and other routine check ups.

On Saturday, 718 school vehicles plying in the Thanjavur district were inspected by the Regional Transport Office officials at Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Pattukottai, the release added.