Conductor falls off moving TNSTC bus along with seat in Tiruchi

April 24, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus conductor fell on the road near the Central Bus Stand on Tuesday afternoon along with the damaged seat, which he was trying to dismantle.

The incident occurred when the bus was plying between Srirangam and KK Nagar was taking a turn on McDonalds Road, sources said.

The passenger seat adjacent to the rear entrance got detached and fell on the road. However, the conductor, A. Murugesan (54) attached to the Dheeran Nagar bus depot, had a narrow escape as there were no speeding vehicles behind.

The conductor, who sustained minor injuries, was given medical assistance at the nearby hospital. The passengers in the bus were shifted to another TNSTC bus.

Officials said they were investigating the incident. “We are conducting periodical checks on the maintenance of buses, including replacement of broken doors, footboards and seats,” he added.

