Conduct polls for urban local bodies: Mutharasan

CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan on Tuesday urged the State Election Commission and the government to conduct elections to rural local bodies in nine districts, where the polls were not held earlier, and urban local bodies at the earliest.

He also called upon the State government to allot adequate funds for rural local bodies which became functional in 27 districts after a gap of three years.

“The State should take steps for devolution of funds from the Centre for local bodies and ensure that they are able to function effectively,” Mr. Mutharasan told reporters in Kumbakonam.

He was in the temple town to participate in a conference of the party’s elected representatives to rural local bodies.

Referring to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Mr. Mutharasan said it was not just Muslims who were protesting. “All sections of people are protesting. The government should come forward to have a discussion on the issue in the Assembly and pass a resolution stating that it would not enforce the Act in Tamil Nadu.”

While welcoming Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s announcement on declaring the Cauvery delta region as a protected agricultural zone, the CPI leader, however, demanded revocation of permission granted to all hydro carbon projects in the area.

Alleging malpractices in procurement of paddy from farmers through direct purchase centres (DPCs) by Tamil Nadu State Civil Supplies Corporation, Mr. Mutharasan said farmers were being forced to pay bribes for transport of the bags by lorries.

Official actions such as suspension or relieving DPC stafff rom duty on charge of irregularities were just an eye wash. Authorities should have planned the procurement process better, he added.