Tiruchirapalli

‘Conduct consecration proceedings in Tamil’

The Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam has called upon the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department to conduct the consecration proceedings of Sri Pasupatheeswarar Temple in Karur in Tamil.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, its president P. Maniarasan said the department had earlier gave an assurance in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that Tamil hymns would also be used in the consecration of Big Temple in Thanjavur, which took place in February. The assurance was given by the department in response to a litigation filed by the Thanjavur Big Temple Rights Retrieval Committee.

Citing that assurance, Mr. Maniarasan said that the consecration of the Karur temple where a shrine exists for ‘Siddhar’ Karuvoorar, slated for December 4, should be conducted in Tamil by ‘Odhuvars.’

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2020 7:48:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/conduct-consecration-proceedings-in-tamil/article33200865.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY