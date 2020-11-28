‘Conduct consecration proceedings in Tamil’

The Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam has called upon the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department to conduct the consecration proceedings of Sri Pasupatheeswarar Temple in Karur in Tamil.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, its president P. Maniarasan said the department had earlier gave an assurance in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that Tamil hymns would also be used in the consecration of Big Temple in Thanjavur, which took place in February. The assurance was given by the department in response to a litigation filed by the Thanjavur Big Temple Rights Retrieval Committee.

Citing that assurance, Mr. Maniarasan said that the consecration of the Karur temple where a shrine exists for ‘Siddhar’ Karuvoorar, slated for December 4, should be conducted in Tamil by ‘Odhuvars.’